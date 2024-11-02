Chicago-style hot dogs have a few earmarks that set them apart from other frankfurters. They're all-beef, thanks to the Jewish immigrants who settled in Chicago around the turn of the 20th century and didn't include pork in their diets. Chicago dogs also sleep in a steamed — yes, steamed — poppy seed bun cushion. Diced onions, sliced tomatoes, a spot o' pickle relish come next. A pickle spear adds some lip-puckering tang to the meal, as do pickled peppers. Finally, be sure to ask for mustard and a bit of celery salt to finish the Chicago dog off.

If you really want to make an excellent impression on your tongue while in Chicago, then you'll head over to the nearest Home Depot for a boiled, not grilled, Waygu beef hot dog you won't likely forget. Granted, although food tourism is a big deal nowadays and Home Depot exists in almost every city in the great U.S. of A., you might feel hard-pressed to justify a stop-off at the local branch of a national home improvement store just for a hot dog.

However, you'll be glad you did. You'll be experiencing Chicago food history in a place you'd least expect. For the novelty factor alone, it's worth a trip. Besides, the hot dog sold at Home Depot is way cheap. Not as affordable as Costco's perhaps, but maybe one of the cheapest and tastiest meals you'll have in the Windy City.