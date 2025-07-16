7 Must-Have Costco Finds For Your Next Movie Night In

There are plenty of film fanatics who look forward to the summer blockbuster season at the movie theater, with piles of buttered popcorn, fancy recliner seats, and cups of soda bigger than your head. But for those who don't always enjoy the theater experience, a night at home can be equally as enjoyable, and you can have all of the classic movie theater snacks right in your living room. And if you're a Costco member, you can snatch up everything you need for a cozy evening in just one trip.

Whether you're a seasoned Costco connoisseur or it's your first time shopping at the store, you'll be able to find anything you need to host your next movie night. From popcorn and candy to serving dishes and even a projector, this mega store is your one-stop shop for an evening of summer blockbusters.