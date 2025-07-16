7 Must-Have Costco Finds For Your Next Movie Night In
There are plenty of film fanatics who look forward to the summer blockbuster season at the movie theater, with piles of buttered popcorn, fancy recliner seats, and cups of soda bigger than your head. But for those who don't always enjoy the theater experience, a night at home can be equally as enjoyable, and you can have all of the classic movie theater snacks right in your living room. And if you're a Costco member, you can snatch up everything you need for a cozy evening in just one trip.
Whether you're a seasoned Costco connoisseur or it's your first time shopping at the store, you'll be able to find anything you need to host your next movie night. From popcorn and candy to serving dishes and even a projector, this mega store is your one-stop shop for an evening of summer blockbusters.
Popcorn
It's safe to say that no movie night is complete without popcorn. You can always go the easy (and delicious) route and buy some of Costco's Signature Microwave Popcorn to give you that movie theater experience right from your couch (and you can use Ina Garten's trick for elevating it). But if film nights are a regular occurrence at home and you're in the mood to splurge, we recommend the adorable Popsmith Popcorn Popper Starter Kit.
Candy
Candy is a vital part of any movie-going experience, and the same can be said for the nights you choose to watch at home. Whether your favorite is M&Ms, Starburst, Snickers, Skittles, or 3 Musketeers, you can instantly elevate the vibes of any movie with this variety pack from Costco. Just make sure you don't eat them all before the movie even starts.
Popcorn Gift Set
It seems we can all agree that candy and popcorn are necessary snacks for any movie night. You can, of course, buy these things separately, but for those who like to keep everything together in one easy purchase, the Costco Popcorn Gift Set is a great option. It comes with a popcorn maker, popcorn seasoning, and classic movie theater candy like Swedish Fish, Dots, and Twizzlers.
Soda
Keeping on theme with snacks that enhance the movie-watching experience, a crisp, refreshing soda is often the beverage of choice for a movie night in. Costco sells a bunch of variety packs, like this one that includes Cherry Coke, Orange Fanta, and Sprite. If you want to go the slightly healthier route, you can enjoy the variety pack of Olipop, with Classic Grape, Cream Soda, and Classic Root Beer.
At-home takeout (think ramen and orange chicken)
One of the best parts about having a movie night at home is the opportunity to make everything extra cozy. For many people, that means getting your snacks ready, lighting candles, bundling up in your thickest blanket, and ordering takeout. If you're trying to save a little bit of money but still want that "takeout" experience, stock up on some comfort food items from Costco like Mandarin Orange Chicken or Tonkotsu Ramen Bowls.
Movie projector
This one is certainly a splurge item, but buying a movie projector can take your movie nights to the next level. Costco sells the ION Audio Projector Max for $150, which is a steal compared to many other projectors on the market. This model is compact and portable, allowing you to use it for outdoor movies in the backyard or even take it with you on your next family camping trip.
Lazy Susan for snacks
If your movie night is centered around the food (as it arguably should be), you'll need the best possible serving tray to keep the snacking going throughout the whole evening — like Over & Back's 6-piece Lazy Susan. Pile it high with candy, popcorn, chips, pretzels, dips, and anything else you'll crave during your movie of choice. The best part about purchasing a lazy Susan? When you're not using it for movie nights, you can use it as a refrigerator organizer.