How Ina Garten Elevates Her Favorite Microwave Popcorn

Cookbook author and television host, Ina Garten, is almost as famous for uttering the phrase "store-bought is fine," as she is for preparing rich side dishes, shouting out her beloved husband Jeffrey, and mastering comforting kitchen classics. The storied chef is an enthusiastic proponent of adding a little special sauce to a simple, accessible dish. So, it should come as no surprise that Garten likes to top her microwave popcorn straight from the grocery aisle with a little drizzle of truffle butter. You can't exactly expect the Barefoot Contessa to just snack on standard movie theater butter right from the bag, can you? As it turns out, the cookbook author and television host has a pretty simple ten-minute tip for adding a little umami to your basic bagged popcorn.

Advertisement

At your next movie night, consider parting ways with your beloved ranch popcorn seasoning and try out Garten's savory snack hack by adding a little melted truffle butter to microwave popcorn. The addition of the white truffle infuses the easy appetizer with a garlicky, peppery essence.