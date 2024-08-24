How Ina Garten Elevates Her Favorite Microwave Popcorn
Cookbook author and television host, Ina Garten, is almost as famous for uttering the phrase "store-bought is fine," as she is for preparing rich side dishes, shouting out her beloved husband Jeffrey, and mastering comforting kitchen classics. The storied chef is an enthusiastic proponent of adding a little special sauce to a simple, accessible dish. So, it should come as no surprise that Garten likes to top her microwave popcorn straight from the grocery aisle with a little drizzle of truffle butter. You can't exactly expect the Barefoot Contessa to just snack on standard movie theater butter right from the bag, can you? As it turns out, the cookbook author and television host has a pretty simple ten-minute tip for adding a little umami to your basic bagged popcorn.
At your next movie night, consider parting ways with your beloved ranch popcorn seasoning and try out Garten's savory snack hack by adding a little melted truffle butter to microwave popcorn. The addition of the white truffle infuses the easy appetizer with a garlicky, peppery essence.
Step up store-bought
Movie theater mavens know it's easy to step up your snack situation by tossing a carton of Raisinets or a handful of Peanut M&Ms from the concession counter into your buttered popcorn, but what would Ina Garten do with a bag of basic popcorn kernels? In the simple truffled popcorn recipe from her cookbook "Barefoot Contessa How Easy Is That?" Garten presents a formula that might actually be that easy — if you happen to have truffle butter on hand, that is.
To add an extra pop of flavor to your store-bought popcorn, start by following the microwave preparation instructions on the package. While the kernels are busy popping, heat about 2 ounces of white truffle butter (which shouldn't be confused with black truffles) on the stovetop until melted. Once the popcorn is ready, pour it into a large bowl and toss along with the melted butter and a sprinkle of salt for an aromatic movie night.
A simpler way to make your popcorn pop
Fluffy, crunchy popcorn makes for the perfect base for creative snacking, but if you're intimidated by Garten's gourmet take on microwave popcorn, there are other (simpler) ways to upgrade this snack. Garten's addition of truffle butter adds a savory, umami flavor to popcorn; you can do the same (while adding a bit of a cheesiness to your popcorn) all without dealing with messy cheese graters. All you'll need is nutritional yeast.
Simply toss popcorn with a bit of butter or oil straight from the microwave, then, top it with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast. Like its name suggests, nutritional yeast, is a deactivated form of yeast, sold in the form of bright yellow flakes or powder. The savory ingredient is a favorite on vegan restaurant menus and a staple vegan ingredient, lending dishes a cheesy, nutty flavor, somewhat akin to parmesan. While it won't have quite the impact as truffles, considering how simple it is to pull from your pantry and sprinkle over popcorn, we think the queen of catchphrases like "storebought is fine" and "how easy was that?" would approve of this simple tip.
Ultimately, dressing up popcorn is a personal endeavor, so good luck, and next time you decide to check out a matinee, consider sneaking in a tub of truffle butter or a bottle of nutritional yeast!