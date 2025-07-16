If Your Chicken Masala Is Curdling, This Ingredient Might Be The Culprit

Chicken masala is a delicious North Indian dish made with a rich masala sauce that contains sautéed onions, tomatoes, some key Indian spices, and herbs. Two familiar Indian spices, curry powder and garam masala, which have different flavor accents, are often used in different versions of this recipe. It can be a pretty basic dish to prepare, but there is one ingredient that can make it challenging: yogurt. Varun Inamdar (@varuninamdar on Instagram), globally acclaimed celebrity chef and serial restaurateur, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share some tips on the best techniques to prepare chicken masala while preventing it from curdling.

If you make chicken masala at home and it curdles, the culprit is the yogurt. Using yogurt to make the sauce works incredibly well for creating a richly textured and flavorful dish, but it's complicated. "Yogurt, being protein-rich and acidic, separates when shocked by intense heat or added directly into a hot masala without tempering," Inamdar told us. "It's a texture killer for a dish that should otherwise sing with silky depth." Cooking chicken masala properly depends on using the right kind of yogurt, your heat levels, and the balance of other acidic ingredients, such as tomatoes and tamarind.

At Inamdar's restaurant 27 Degrees West in Singapore, they make velvety chicken masala using their own in-house yogurt. "The culture was hand carried by me from India from my grandmother's master batch of curd," he said. "This is where my secrets lay. While cooking with it, the technique is in tempering and stabilizing." Though you might not be able to or have the time to make your own yogurt, there are some techniques for making good masala that are easily available to the home cook.