Here's What Sets Butter Chicken And Tikka Masala Apart

Out of all those rich and flavorful Indian dishes, from savory samosas to spicy biriyanis, butter chicken and tikka masala are two of the most popular plates. While these vibrant dishes can look similar, their flavors and origins differ wildly. If you're torn on which to order, here's exactly what sets butter chicken and tikka masala apart.

For starters, butter chicken is an Indian dish made up of roasted, marinated chicken that's tossed in a creamy tomato sauce. Also known as murgh makhani, the origins of butter chicken are highly disputed. Still, most historians believe that Indian restaurant owner Kundan Lal invented it as a way to reuse his leftover tandoori chicken, which was otherwise going to waste. Originally made with bone-in chicken and a textured sauce, the butter gravy disguised the dry texture of the leftover protein.

While different variations of this dish exist today, butter chicken is usually made with smoky, boneless chicken and a smooth, buttery tomato sauce. Its mild, creamy flavors make it a favorite chicken dish of many celebrity chefs.