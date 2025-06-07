This Is The Country That Produces The Most Bananas In The World

Bananas are grown throughout much of the world's tropical regions. They are often a staple part of people's diets, including in the countries in which they are exported. You might be surprised to discover that India is the largest global supplier of bananas as of 2025. China comes in a distant second place, followed by Indonesia.

Bananas from India are mainly grown in the states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Their climate, soil, and advanced agriculture create the conditions required for the large-scale cultivation of bananas. The primary type that people in the United States eat is the Cavendish banana, which was developed to be disease-resistant and easier to grow.

The U.S. imports numerous agricultural products from India, such as cashews, spices, and basmati rice. Some of the spices the U.S. imports are found in popular dishes eaten in homes and in restaurants across the country, including Indian recipes that use coriander, turmeric, and chilis.