A Hot Dog Tower Is The Over-The-Top Addition To Make Your Cookout The Talk Of The Neighborhood
Hot dogs might have a special place at the table during summertime, but you can grill them up any time of year — and Americans are actually eating more hot dogs than ever before. They're a menu essential when planning that warm-weather cookout, but if you really want to get the neighbors' attention, take that party time hot dog bar to new heights by serving up a hot dog tower instead.
You've heard of a classic seafood tower complete with a level of shrimp, a level of oysters and clams, and maybe some crab or lobster meat. But a hot dog tower means you can serve a different type of dog on each level, removing the boring condiment bar and replacing it with piled-high franks that guests won't stop talking about. You can also divvy up the dog bar, creating one level for hot dogs and separate levels for other appetizers, like home-cooked fries, onion rings, or even potato chips. And while this is great for a backyard barbecue, it's also a perfect addition to a Super Bowl party or even just to enjoy while watching any big game.
How to build the best hot dog tower
Step one is buying the tower — you can snag a good-quality one from Ilyapa on Amazon for under $50. Then, consider how you want to layer the tray. The top tier is fairly small, so it might be a good place for some extra condiments. A small container of ketchup, relish, chopped onions, or anything else you think your guests will enjoy.
Those middle and lower tiers are where the magic happens. Fill them with plain hot dogs and have guests build their own, or do it up with different regional American hot dog styles — a Chicago-style dog with the works, a New York City version with just steamed onions and mustard, or even a spicy Texas dog with chili, cheese, and some jalapeños. To fit more in a small space, cut the hot dogs in half. This also allows guests to try a few different dogs without getting too full. While the project takes a little effort, we're almost certain it will be a cookout meal you'll be able to brag about for years.