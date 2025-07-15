A Hot Dog Tower Is The Over-The-Top Addition To Make Your Cookout The Talk Of The Neighborhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hot dogs might have a special place at the table during summertime, but you can grill them up any time of year — and Americans are actually eating more hot dogs than ever before. They're a menu essential when planning that warm-weather cookout, but if you really want to get the neighbors' attention, take that party time hot dog bar to new heights by serving up a hot dog tower instead.

You've heard of a classic seafood tower complete with a level of shrimp, a level of oysters and clams, and maybe some crab or lobster meat. But a hot dog tower means you can serve a different type of dog on each level, removing the boring condiment bar and replacing it with piled-high franks that guests won't stop talking about. You can also divvy up the dog bar, creating one level for hot dogs and separate levels for other appetizers, like home-cooked fries, onion rings, or even potato chips. And while this is great for a backyard barbecue, it's also a perfect addition to a Super Bowl party or even just to enjoy while watching any big game.