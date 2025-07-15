The Only Time It's OK To Refrigerate Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches
Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches are convenient, delicious, and provide plenty of protein when you're on the go in the morning. If you keep your freezer stocked with your favorite Jimmy Dean variety, you may have wondered whether you can ever pop them in the fridge for an easier thawing process.
Good news: you totally can. According to the Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich package, it's fine to place your sandwich into the refrigerator before you go to bed so that it's thawed out and easier to heat in the morning. Take the sandwich out of the box, keep it in the wrapper, and you'll wake up to an easy-to-cook sandwich that won't have cold spots when you take it out of the microwave.
More Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich preparation tips
Whether you prefer the Chicken Buttermilk Biscuit, the Maple Griddle Cake, or the standard Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit variety of Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches (the man behind the sandwich was a real person with a storied history, by the way), you want to make sure you're getting the best-tasting sandwich every time you pull one out of your freezer or fridge. Be sure to wrap your sandwich in a paper towel before microwaving to make sure the bread component retains moisture.
You can also jazz up your sandwich by taking off the bottom bun and adding a little spicy mayo (trust us) to give your morning meal a kick. If you want to ramp up the protein, add an extra scrambled egg. Jimmy Dean sandwiches do contain real eggs, but it can't hurt to add a little extra of your own.