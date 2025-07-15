The Only Time It's OK To Refrigerate Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches

Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches are convenient, delicious, and provide plenty of protein when you're on the go in the morning. If you keep your freezer stocked with your favorite Jimmy Dean variety, you may have wondered whether you can ever pop them in the fridge for an easier thawing process.

Good news: you totally can. According to the Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich package, it's fine to place your sandwich into the refrigerator before you go to bed so that it's thawed out and easier to heat in the morning. Take the sandwich out of the box, keep it in the wrapper, and you'll wake up to an easy-to-cook sandwich that won't have cold spots when you take it out of the microwave.