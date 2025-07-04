Do Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches Use Real Eggs?
There are some frozen breakfast sandwiches we'll never try again, but Jimmy Dean's are not among them. While perhaps not quite as satisfying as freshly made sandwiches, they hit the spot as a quick and easy bite at home or on the go. If you're wondering whether the iconic brand uses real eggs in its breakfast sandwiches, though, the answer isn't exactly cut and dry.
The listed ingredients for Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich options state that the egg patties are made with whole eggs, but they also contain various additives. These include nonfat milk, soybean oil, modified cornstarch, salt, xanthan gum, natural and artificial butter flavoring, and citric acid. The company uses real eggs to create an egg mixture with other ingredients, similar to how you might make scrambled eggs at home. While you're probably not putting xanthan gum or citric acid in your eggs, it's not uncommon to mix milk or butter into your eggs. Even cornstarch has its place as a thickening agent that many restaurants use as a trick to prevent watery scrambled eggs. But what about the other stuff?
What are the additives in Jimmy Dean's egg patties?
The additives in the company's egg patties help to improve texture and flavor and preserve the product. Like cornstarch, xanthan gum is a thickener that helps improve a food's consistency and taste, and it's the secret to how restaurants achieve perfectly thickened sauces. The corn-derived ingredient is also used in salad dressings, ice cream, and gluten-free baked goods. While it's typically lab-produced, it's in many things and not something you should be concerned about.
As for the citric acid, it's a preservative found in many pre-cooked food items to prevent them from going bad. It works by staving off the growth of bacteria, mold, and the like. Also, without citric acid, some egg products may start to turn green. It helps maintain the egg's natural yellow color. Meanwhile, soybean oil can do it all — it enhances the flavor and texture of foods, as well as extends the shelf life. Some studies have discovered a correlation between the omega-6 fatty acids in soybean oil and certain health problems, though, so you may want to avoid consuming too much of it. In all, Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches do use real eggs, but with a host of additives to keep the egg patties fluffy and fresh.