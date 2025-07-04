Do Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches Use Real Eggs?

There are some frozen breakfast sandwiches we'll never try again, but Jimmy Dean's are not among them. While perhaps not quite as satisfying as freshly made sandwiches, they hit the spot as a quick and easy bite at home or on the go. If you're wondering whether the iconic brand uses real eggs in its breakfast sandwiches, though, the answer isn't exactly cut and dry.

The listed ingredients for Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich options state that the egg patties are made with whole eggs, but they also contain various additives. These include nonfat milk, soybean oil, modified cornstarch, salt, xanthan gum, natural and artificial butter flavoring, and citric acid. The company uses real eggs to create an egg mixture with other ingredients, similar to how you might make scrambled eggs at home. While you're probably not putting xanthan gum or citric acid in your eggs, it's not uncommon to mix milk or butter into your eggs. Even cornstarch has its place as a thickening agent that many restaurants use as a trick to prevent watery scrambled eggs. But what about the other stuff?