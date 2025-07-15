The Time Burger King And KFC Teamed Up For 'The Collab Of The Century'

Different fast food joints joining together isn't exactly a new thing. Just look at all the Taco Bell-Pizza Hut combination stores that were around in the 2010s. But two different franchises getting together just to make one sandwich? In a move that surprised and delighted fast food fans all over France, Burger King and KFC teamed up to craft the "BFF Burger," a limited-run shared recipe of lettuce, cheese, and a protein stuffed onto a large sesame seed bun. A special white barbecue sauce was also added just for the occasion. The sandwich was essentially the same at both spots, but with a fun twist: Burger King served it exclusively with its flame-grilled beef, while KFC used its fresh, crispy fried chicken. This meant you had to visit each restaurant to get a taste of each sandwich, but hey, all in the name of unity!

The real fun, though, was in the marketing campaign used to hype up the sandwiches. To emphasize the "best friends forever" name, they paired it with a series of ads centered around teamwork and togetherness, including commercials with the song "Why Can't We Be Friends?" In the days leading up to the sandwich's release, customers noticed Burger King cups and sandwich wrappers showing up at KFC while KFC food containers and placemats popped up at Burger King. They even temporarily swapped logos on social media. Sadly, the whole thing ran just a mere few weeks in late 2024. It's unclear if KFC and Burger King will team up again in such a spirited way, but it's safe to say fast food fans in France (say that five times fast) likely won't forget the BFF Burger anytime soon.