The Time Burger King And KFC Teamed Up For 'The Collab Of The Century'
Different fast food joints joining together isn't exactly a new thing. Just look at all the Taco Bell-Pizza Hut combination stores that were around in the 2010s. But two different franchises getting together just to make one sandwich? In a move that surprised and delighted fast food fans all over France, Burger King and KFC teamed up to craft the "BFF Burger," a limited-run shared recipe of lettuce, cheese, and a protein stuffed onto a large sesame seed bun. A special white barbecue sauce was also added just for the occasion. The sandwich was essentially the same at both spots, but with a fun twist: Burger King served it exclusively with its flame-grilled beef, while KFC used its fresh, crispy fried chicken. This meant you had to visit each restaurant to get a taste of each sandwich, but hey, all in the name of unity!
The real fun, though, was in the marketing campaign used to hype up the sandwiches. To emphasize the "best friends forever" name, they paired it with a series of ads centered around teamwork and togetherness, including commercials with the song "Why Can't We Be Friends?" In the days leading up to the sandwich's release, customers noticed Burger King cups and sandwich wrappers showing up at KFC while KFC food containers and placemats popped up at Burger King. They even temporarily swapped logos on social media. Sadly, the whole thing ran just a mere few weeks in late 2024. It's unclear if KFC and Burger King will team up again in such a spirited way, but it's safe to say fast food fans in France (say that five times fast) likely won't forget the BFF Burger anytime soon.
Can you get the BFF Burger in America?
Alas, no, you cannot get "Le BFF Burger" in America. As of 2025, neither Burger King nor KFC have announced any plans to bring the BFF Burger to the United States (or anywhere else, for that matter). This isn't too surprising, frankly, given that specialty Burger King items have flopped in America before. Nevertheless, both KFC and Burger King routinely feature specialty, limited-menu items. It could be only a matter of time before the BFF Burger (or a version of it) makes its way to American menus — or another fun fast food collab item comes along.
Just because you can't pick up a BFF Burger at this time, though, doesn't mean you can't create your own version of the tasty-looking specialty sandwich. You can always grill up your own burger, after all. If you want the chicken option, the good news is that KFC is among the chain restaurants that actually use quality chicken. Either way, it's easy enough to put your protein of choice on a sesame bun with lettuce and cheese. You could always use mayo for the white sauce, or you could skip the mayo for Alabama white barbecue sauce you can easily whip up yourself in just a few steps. Perhaps most importantly of all, be sure to embrace the BFF spirit by making enough for you and a friend.