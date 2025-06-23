The Burger King Item That Simply Flopped In America

Though it's never reached the same level of prominence as McDonald's, Burger King is still one of the most successful fast food chains ever. And of course it is — it has all the staples of American fast food. The Whopper helped propel Burger King to fame back in the 1950s as its signature burger, and various sandwiches, fries, and chicken nuggets have helped maintain the chain's popularity over the decades. But even success stories have their failures, and Burger King is no exception. We're not talking about Burger King's various scandals over its history, but about something that should have been an easy win: the franchise's now-discontinued vegan chicken nuggets.

If you're familiar, you may have noticed that these nuggets haven't been on the menu for some time. In fact, they weren't on it for very long at all. Made by Impossible Foods, the meatless nuggets were introduced to a select few U.S. locations — Des Moines, Iowa, Florida, and Massachusetts — in October 2021 and sold in eight-piece servings on a trial run. Although Burger King hasn't released performance data for the nuggets, it seems things did not go as hoped. Not only did the BK vegan nuggets never end up going nationwide, but they were nowhere to be found less than a year later. The plant-based nuggets were also sold at United Kingdom Burger Kings starting in 2022, but they too were discontinued in mid-2024.