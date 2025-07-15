It's Ridiculously Easy To Give Muffins Bigger, Fluffier Tops

If you've ever wondered how bakeries get those gorgeous domed muffin tops, the answer is surprisingly simple: only use half of the spots on the muffin tin. Leave every other cup empty to give your muffins room to expand outward and upward.

You may have heard that if you don't use every muffin cup, you should fill the empty ones with water. This is in fact a cooking myth. It does absolutely nothing for even baking or puffier muffins. Worse, adding water may introduce excess steam, which can interfere with muffin structure, leaving you with soggy tops instead of light, fluffy domes. So just leave those empty cups empty!

To push the rise even further, bake your muffins at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for the first five or so minutes, then lower to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. That initial heat blast rapidly activates the leavening agents, giving you maximum lift and helping set the tall structure before the crumb bakes through. And don't forget: grease the muffin liners before adding the batter. This ensures the tops can expand and release without tearing — because no one wants to lose the best part of the muffin.