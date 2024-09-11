Ina Garten's Easy Baking Tips Yield Perfect Muffins Every Time
Ina Garten knows her way around the kitchen. The cookbook author and Food Network icon, also known as Barefoot Contessa, can shake up a delightful margarita (add a squeeze of lemon for brightness) just as easily as she can fry a chicken. And don't count her short in the dessert department either, as she has plenty of sage baking advice to share. Take her guidance on the art of muffin making, for example. Every baker worth their bread knows how to make a muffin, but Garten has some tips that will take the morning staple to a whole new level.
These tips come via an Instagram post from Garten. In the post, Garten noted that she was "Testing a new blueberry muffin." Note: we can't wait to get our hands on the final product. Along with her recipe tweaking, Garten seemed to have garnered a few useful tips for anyone hoping to bake a batch of muffins. Her first tip? Lubricating the tops on your muffin tin, not just the cups. This will stop the tops of your muffins from sticking to the tin. She also recommends using an ice cream scoop to portion out your muffin batter for uniform muffins, sprinkling your muffin tops with sugar prior to baking for a delicious crunch, and setting a thermometer in your oven to ensure an even bake. Implementing these simple tips is a surefire way to make a better muffin, whether it's lemon poppy seed, corn, or chocolate chip.
Keeping things not-so-sticky
It's a sad sight, chunks of muffin stuck to the top of the tin. You can bake your muffins to perfection and still, if they stick to the top of your pan, you're left with a disappointing batch. But don't worry: Ina Garten has got your back. To prevent your muffins from sticking, Garten suggests oiling the baking tin on the top, not just in the cups. This also applies if you're using paper cups to bake. In this case, however, you can skip oiling up the cups of our pan, as the paper will prevent your cakes from sticking in those nooks and crannies. That said, cooking without a liner can produce a nice crunchy crust around the periphery of your muffin, so you might want to forgo the parchment paper. Plus, a lubricant such as butter can infuse your muffins with some additional flavor and richness. If you're not looking for added taste, you can also use a product such as shortening, which has less flavor than butter.
To grease your pan with butter, simply melt it in the microwave and use a pastry brush to cover the entire tin. If you're in need of a more convenient option, however, you can also just give your pan a good once over with non-stick spray, which can coat your pan with minimal effort. After spraying, you can go over your pan with a folded paper towel in order to distribute the oil more evenly, and remove excess product.
Scoop, sugar, and other Garten-approved tips
Now, one way to prevent your muffins from sticking to the top of your tin is to prevent overflow in the first place. Ina Garten has got you covered on both counts. According to the Barefoot Contessa, an ice cream scoop is a perfect tool for making a batch of well portioned muffins. Using an ice cream scoop ensures that each muffin is the same size. Additionally, they prevent mess or spillage around the perimeter of your pan. To ensure a totally even scoop, use an ice cream scoop with a handle controlled lever that can cleanly scoop out the muffin batter into your tin.
In terms of the sugar topping, you can use turbinado sugar to sprinkle on top of your batter. Turbinado sugar has large crystals and can provide a good crunch. However, this sugar will melt somewhat when exposed to heat. If you want your sugar to maintain its texture and shine, opt for sanding sugar, as it has large crystals and does not melt in the oven.
Now for the even cook: To make sure that your muffins don't come out burnt or undercooked you'll want to make sure to closely monitor your oven's temperature. Placing a thermometer in your oven can ensure that its temperature is at the correct heat, as ovens can often shift in temperature even after they are preheated. With a thermometer, you'll know when you need to adjust your oven's temperature, helping you to achieve the perfect bake and therefore the perfect muffins.