Ina Garten's Easy Baking Tips Yield Perfect Muffins Every Time

Ina Garten knows her way around the kitchen. The cookbook author and Food Network icon, also known as Barefoot Contessa, can shake up a delightful margarita (add a squeeze of lemon for brightness) just as easily as she can fry a chicken. And don't count her short in the dessert department either, as she has plenty of sage baking advice to share. Take her guidance on the art of muffin making, for example. Every baker worth their bread knows how to make a muffin, but Garten has some tips that will take the morning staple to a whole new level.

These tips come via an Instagram post from Garten. In the post, Garten noted that she was "Testing a new blueberry muffin." Note: we can't wait to get our hands on the final product. Along with her recipe tweaking, Garten seemed to have garnered a few useful tips for anyone hoping to bake a batch of muffins. Her first tip? Lubricating the tops on your muffin tin, not just the cups. This will stop the tops of your muffins from sticking to the tin. She also recommends using an ice cream scoop to portion out your muffin batter for uniform muffins, sprinkling your muffin tops with sugar prior to baking for a delicious crunch, and setting a thermometer in your oven to ensure an even bake. Implementing these simple tips is a surefire way to make a better muffin, whether it's lemon poppy seed, corn, or chocolate chip.

