Never Swap Butter For Oil When Making A Carrot Cake. Here's Why

When it comes to baking, we all know that butter is usually better. It gives sweets more complexity, depth, and richness. But there are a few important exceptions to this rule, and carrot cake is definitely one of them. If you have ever been tempted to swap butter for oil in your carrot cake recipe, thinking that it will elevate your cake to higher flavor heights, don't.

The number one reason oil is preferable to butter for carrot cake is that it keeps moisture locked into cake, and a good carrot cake is always moist. Oil also results in a denser texture, which again, is what you are aiming for with carrot cake. Oil in lieu of butter is important when you want the subtler aspects of your dessert to shine. Carrot cake is like a big, beautiful orchestra that you don't want being overtaken by one loud instrument. A good carrot cake will have layers of texture and flavor, most notably because of the shredded carrots and the different spices involved. These specific spices serve as a way to enhance the organic sweetness found in the carrots, by the way, because when carrot cake was invented, sugar wasn't as readily available as it is today.