The Discontinued McDonald's Condiment That Once Sold For Nearly $10,000 On eBay

The nostalgia for discontinued McDonald's menu items is a stronger phenomenon than many might think. It isn't just people missing certain products or clamoring for them to return; sometimes the nostalgia is so strong that people are willing to pay ridiculous premiums for unopened discontinued items like toys and sauce packets.

For many, it may seem reasonable to dish out a few extra dollars for a treat that's no longer available. However, in one extreme case, a gallon jug of McJordan Barbecue Sauce, a discontinued McDonald's sauce, sold for a whopping $10,000 on eBay. The reason the price was so high can likely be attributed to an attempt to upsell a long since discontinued item.

What's even more unusual is that this is becoming something of a trend. Expired McDonald's sauce packets are selling for hundreds online in an attempt to capitalize on the limited availability of discontinued offerings. However, the sale of the McJordan Barbecue Sauce was by far one of the priciest examples of this trend.