This Genius Cleaning Hack Will Unclog Your Gunked-Up Kitchen Sink Faucet

Keeping your kitchen sanitary can sometimes feel like a full-time job, but it's a very important one. Other than food safety concerns, a clean kitchen helps create a more efficient environment for preparing meals, and a more pleasant atmosphere for spending time with friends and family. From daily tasks like disinfecting the counter to monthly chores like degreasing sticky kitchen cabinets, maintaining your kitchen's cleanliness not only helps it remain functional and welcoming, but also prevents small problems from becoming larger ones.

This is particularly relevant when it comes to your kitchen sink. Though most people picture stovetops and ovens when thinking of kitchen functionality, a working sink is crucial to both hygiene and safety. It's where you wash your dishes, obtain cooking water, and even address minor wounds that can happen while cooking. While regularly scrubbing your kitchen sink with hydrogen peroxide helps ensure it's sanitary, you should also be monitoring it for other common problems, such as a gunked-up kitchen faucet.

Since the water that comes through the tap in most homes is filled with dissolved minerals, even the most durable kitchen faucet is prone to calcified buildup that, over time, can reduce your water pressure to a trickle. Fortunately, this is a big problem with a simple solution — in fact, you likely already have all the right tools in your kitchen. All you need is white vinegar to dissolve the gunk, a small plastic sandwich bag, a sturdy rubber band, and a little bit of patience.