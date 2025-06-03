Stop Throwing Out Coffee Grounds And Use Them For This Pest Control Hack Instead
When it comes to pesky problems that are hard to get rid of, there's one that might top all others: ants. The insects are most active in warmer weather, and they are often looking for water, food, and shelter. Unfortunately, that means inside your home. During this time, they might try to find a way inside, and once they do, it can be hard to stave them off. When conventional techniques aren't working and the infestation isn't showing any signs of stopping, you can try coffee grounds to help get these pests under control.
Using coffee grounds as an ant repellent is a common household hack that's been around for years, but there's some truth to the tale. Studies, including one published in the Pertanika Journal of Tropical Agricultural Science, have shown that certain ingredients in coffee, such as caffeine, may have the ability to deter ants. Ants leave pheromones for others to follow, so if one turns away from the coffee, so will the rest. For people who are avid coffee drinkers, this method is completely free. Instead of throwing away those coffee grounds or making the mistake of reusing them for a second cup, keep them on hand for when ants attack. If there's some leftover, the grounds can also be used to help plants in the garden flourish.
Tips for using coffee grounds to stop ants
There are a few different ways to use coffee grounds to help keep ants at bay. When the bugs come in contact with coffee, they may attempt to push the granules aside or steer clear of them altogether. Try sprinkling small piles around places where ants like to attack, like a pantry or pet bowl. To avoid making a mess, put the grounds on something disposable, like a piece of paper or a coffee filter. It's also a good idea to place the coffee mounds in places where the ants enter a home, like doorways or windows, to try and stop them from coming in altogether.
To be more thorough, try placing a thick line of the grounds around the home as a makeshift barrier against the insects. This method is a bit messier, but will probably be more effective at stopping an ant invasion. Ants may dislike the smell of coffee, so the stronger the brew the better. While you're at it, why not try something new from one of the best coffee bean brands, like Café Bustelo Supreme?
Just keep in mind that once the grounds dry out, this method won't be as effective. As well, no home ant repellent tactic has a 100% guarantee, and coffee grounds don't address the root problem of a nearby ant infestation. Ants are tricky, and might find another way in. However, if nothing else is working, coffee grounds might at least provide some temporary relief from the pests.