Stop Throwing Out Coffee Grounds And Use Them For This Pest Control Hack Instead

When it comes to pesky problems that are hard to get rid of, there's one that might top all others: ants. The insects are most active in warmer weather, and they are often looking for water, food, and shelter. Unfortunately, that means inside your home. During this time, they might try to find a way inside, and once they do, it can be hard to stave them off. When conventional techniques aren't working and the infestation isn't showing any signs of stopping, you can try coffee grounds to help get these pests under control.

Using coffee grounds as an ant repellent is a common household hack that's been around for years, but there's some truth to the tale. Studies, including one published in the Pertanika Journal of Tropical Agricultural Science, have shown that certain ingredients in coffee, such as caffeine, may have the ability to deter ants. Ants leave pheromones for others to follow, so if one turns away from the coffee, so will the rest. For people who are avid coffee drinkers, this method is completely free. Instead of throwing away those coffee grounds or making the mistake of reusing them for a second cup, keep them on hand for when ants attack. If there's some leftover, the grounds can also be used to help plants in the garden flourish.