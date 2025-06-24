You're Overlooking The Ant-Repelling Powerhouse Sitting In Your Pantry

Whether you're dealing with tiny ants that sneak in through imperceptible cracks in your kitchen walls or large ants that boldly walk in through the front door, keeping ants out of your home can be exhausting. Chemical ant traps can keep ants out of your home, but thankfully, there are non-chemical options that also work well — including one you likely have sitting in your spice rack.

Ants can't stand the smell of black pepper. You can use it to help deter them from coming into your home. Ants are super-sensitive to scents, which explains how they can seemingly smell what you're whipping up in your kitchen from a mile away. Capsaicin — the element that gives cayenne and black pepper a spicy kick — is an irritant to an ant's delicate sensory system. That's why they tend to hit the road instead of crossing a super-spicy bridge to make their way into your home.