The Irresistible Chip Dip You Can Make From Trader Joe's Mini Peanut Butter Cups
Chocolate-covered potato chips is a seriously delicious combo of salty and sweet, but turning it into a chip-and-dip combo is even better. If you haven't tried Trader Joe's mini chocolate chip peanut butter cups, you're missing out. They're the perfect sweet treat to add to your cart, and this hack from TikTok has given these cups an entirely new use. The hack involves taking the Trader Joe's peanut butter cups and letting them melt, then using that as a dip for your potato chips.
While there's no confirmed way of how the peanut butter cups were melted, there has been a recent trend of melting chocolate in the sun to use as a dip. In the summertime, let the peanut cups sit outside in the container to create your dip. There are other ways to melt chocolate, such as microwaving or heating it in a saucepan, but these methods can be difficult to master, as chocolate burns quickly. Since chocolate peanut butter cups may not be the best chocolate for melting, letting it heat in the sun could be your best bet.
How to jazz up this recipe
Potato chips, chocolate, and peanut butter sound like a unlikely combination, but the creator of the hack has claimed it is unreal. Peanut butter chocolate-covered potato chips already exist, and the peanut butter adds a delicious extra flavor to the treat. For premade chocolate-covered potato chips, the type of chip you use matters. In this case, because the chocolate is a dip, other chips such as kettle chips would make a great dipping agent for their thicker consistency. If you're a fan of dark chocolate, Trader Joe's has a dark chocolate version of the peanut butter cups, as well.
This chip dip may not be the healthiest snack, but it's quick and easy for a unique sweet treat. Chocolate goes with just about anything and surprisingly, potato chips do too. Potato chips offer a perfect neutral and salty component to other foods, and vanilla ice cream is another that pairs great with the chips. With the salty, sweet, and nutty flavors, this combination will have you obsessed.