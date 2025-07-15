The Irresistible Chip Dip You Can Make From Trader Joe's Mini Peanut Butter Cups

Chocolate-covered potato chips is a seriously delicious combo of salty and sweet, but turning it into a chip-and-dip combo is even better. If you haven't tried Trader Joe's mini chocolate chip peanut butter cups, you're missing out. They're the perfect sweet treat to add to your cart, and this hack from TikTok has given these cups an entirely new use. The hack involves taking the Trader Joe's peanut butter cups and letting them melt, then using that as a dip for your potato chips.

While there's no confirmed way of how the peanut butter cups were melted, there has been a recent trend of melting chocolate in the sun to use as a dip. In the summertime, let the peanut cups sit outside in the container to create your dip. There are other ways to melt chocolate, such as microwaving or heating it in a saucepan, but these methods can be difficult to master, as chocolate burns quickly. Since chocolate peanut butter cups may not be the best chocolate for melting, letting it heat in the sun could be your best bet.