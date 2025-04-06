There's Only One Type Of Chip You Should Use For The Ultimate Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

You can cover just about anything in chocolate and you're probably not going to get a lot of complaints, but there certainly are some techniques you should follow. For picture-perfect chocolate-covered strawberries, make sure you dry the berries so you don't damage your melted chocolate. If you're going fully sweet, chocolate-covered ice cream bites might be the treat for you. But, for the perfect mix of salty and sweet (with a little umami tossed in for good measure), nothing beats chocolate-covered potato chips. And the single most important tip for making chocolate-covered potato chips? Use ridged potato chips.

Ridged (AKA, wavy or rippled) chips are much sturdier for dipping into chocolate. They can handle a little bit of heat and moisture as the chocolate fully solidifies, and they're wider with more of a "backbone," so they won't snap in two, no matter how thick your chocolate dip might be. Also, the ridges mean the chips have more surface area, overall, giving the chocolate more to stick to. More surface area also means more nooks and crannies for the salt to cling to and extra savory goodness to play off the sweet chocolate. For the best chocolate-covered potato chips use rippled, ridged, or wavy chips — it's surprisingly easy to do at home.