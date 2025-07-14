The Flower That's Surprisingly Delicious When Fried

There's nothing more beautiful than an elder tree in bloom, with its gorgeous little white flowers contrasting fresh green foliage. But what you may not realize is that in addition to being a treat for your eyes, those flowers can also be a decadent seasonal snack when fried. That's right — it turns out these are flowers you can eat.

Just coat the flower heads in a light batter and fry until they are crispy and golden. If you've ever eaten fried zucchini or squash flowers, it's a similar concept, except elderflowers are much more floral and will be more of a sweet dish than a savory one. It is recommended that you pick the elderflowers on a dry day and give them a shake to release any dirt or bugs because washing them, or exposing them to water, will make them lose their flavor.

It's a simple recipe, but be sure to avoid simple mistakes for the best outcome. For example, the batter should be the right texture to cling to the flower without weighing it down, and the oil should be hot enough to crisp them up quickly. If the oil is too cold, the resulting fried flowers will end up soggy. Once fried, serve them immediately (with a little powdered sugar, honey, lemon zest, or ice cream if you're feeling fancy). And if you're in the market for new elderflower recipes, they are fantastic in drinks too — in fact, Gordon Ramsay's favorite cocktail is an elderflower and tequila concoction with a pretty harsh name.