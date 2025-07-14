Ina Garten's Favorite Balsamic Vinegar Makes Strawberries Taste Gourmet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Balsamic vinegar makes for a flavorful addition to a variety of dishes, whether you drizzle it over burrata-stuffed tomatoes or use it to make a punchy glaze for chicken, steak, or pork tenderloin. It's sweet, tangy flavor profile is also great for enhancing different kinds of salads. Some enjoy just pairing it with olive oil and dipping bread into the mixture (a simple-yet-sophisticated treat). It's no wonder Ina Garten is a fan. The prolific cookbook author actually keeps Fini balsamic vinegar in her pantry at all times.

Fini is a renowned brand that launched in 1912, when Telesforo Fini began producing balsamic vinegar in the back of the store he founded. Sourced from Modena, Italy, it's aged for 12 months to achieve the perfect flavor. It's described as not being super-sweet or syrupy. An 8.45-ounce bottle of Fini balsamic vinegar costs about $15 and should last you a bit — unless you're pouring it on everything (we're not judging). Fun fact: Balsamic vinegar is commonly referred to as "black gold" in Modena.