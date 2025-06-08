The Old-School Candy That Rivaled Tic Tacs Back In The '70s

Tic Tacs have captured the hearts of many, serving as a convenient, easy-to-carry minty hard candy that eliminates bad breath. Since 1969, the Italian company Ferrero has produced its iconic mint that features 100 layers of gentle freshness in a white, pill-shaped form that tastes of peppermint. Tic Tac has since remained a leader in the industry, even becoming a part of John Cena's pre-show ritual, with the superstar consuming up to three boxes before hitting the ring. While this refreshing treat has a long-standing history, its fame has not come without competition; it went tit for tat against Dynamints during the "breath mint wars" of the 1970s.

Dynamints were made by the gum-making company Dentyne. Similar to its breath mint rival, Dynamints were pill-shaped and sold in clear containers. The classic candy from the '70s, which we would love to have back, carried a bit of mystery: The original red candies were marketed as "regular" with no particular flavor written on the container (however, some speculate that they were supposed to emulate cinnamon). The main difference between the two brands was that the container had a landscape orientation, as opposed to the vertical Tic Tac case. The old-school candy sold for 25 cents for 40 pieces of candy, just like Tic Tacs. However, despite heavy advertising, Tic Tacs became the preferred mint, with Dynamints eventually being phased out of Dentyne's product line by the 1990s.