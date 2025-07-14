The Disappointing Red Lobster Pasta Dish You Should Always Avoid Ordering
While Red Lobster has recently been in hot water over its cash-draining endless crab promotion, amongst some other major mistakes, it's still around for a reason. From those iconic cheddar bay biscuits to, of course, the lobster, the classic seafood giant definitely has some tasty dishes on its menu that keep customers swimming back for more. That being said — there are some items you should probably avoid ordering at Red Lobster.
One menu item we wish lived up to its potential is the Cajun chicken linguine Alfredo. Made with linguine noodles tossed in a garlicky cream sauce topped with slices of spicy chicken breast, it should be a comfort food crowd-pleaser. Despite its promising description, this pasta has earned a spot among the most consistently criticized dishes online. As with several other disappointing options, diners frequently call out the questionable meat quality and strange textures. No amount of cheesy biscuits can mask the fact that this pasta dish makes for a sub-par meal.
Red Lobster often gets a bad rap thanks to low-quality seafood (likely a cost thing), meh flavoring on said seafood, and just straight-up bad preparation. TripAdvisor reviews often lament that their fish was rubbery, undercooked, overcooked, under-seasoned, or that they simply received bad service (potentially related to understaffing, which could also be a cost thing). So, unfortunately, some of Red Lobster's most promising dishes wind up a wash. The lobster rolls, for example, should be something you'd look forward to at a lobster-focused restaurant. Reviews say otherwise.
Considering the Cajun chicken linguini Alfredo
On paper, this dish sounds like a knockout. Rich, creamy linguine Alfredo topped with bold, zesty Cajun chicken strips — it should be a match made in pasta heaven. So where does it go wrong? First, the chicken. Reviewers often describe it as dry or rubbery, resembling something like a frozen entrée more than something freshly grilled. Reviewers say that the texture feels off and the flavor is underwhelming, lacking the spice or char you'd expect from anything labeled Cajun.
Then there's the sauce. This Alfredo is often described as thick and congealed, like a store-bought version that feels artificial and much less than fresh. Some say it tastes heavily salted; others call it bland. Either way, it's nothing like that cheesy, velvety Alfredo sauce from Olive Garden or upscale restaurants. To top it off, this is one of the most unhealthy pasta dishes you can order at Red Lobster. At over 1,000 calories, with sky-high sodium and saturated fat, it's one of the more gut-punching items on the menu. Coupled with the fact that it's probably not going to be that satisfying, it's easy to see why it's just not worth it.
Ultimately, this is a dish that promises a lot and delivers very little. If you're craving creamy pasta with a spicy kick, you're better off making it at home, where both the seasoning and the quality are in your control.