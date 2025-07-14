The Disappointing Red Lobster Pasta Dish You Should Always Avoid Ordering

While Red Lobster has recently been in hot water over its cash-draining endless crab promotion, amongst some other major mistakes, it's still around for a reason. From those iconic cheddar bay biscuits to, of course, the lobster, the classic seafood giant definitely has some tasty dishes on its menu that keep customers swimming back for more. That being said — there are some items you should probably avoid ordering at Red Lobster.

One menu item we wish lived up to its potential is the Cajun chicken linguine Alfredo. Made with linguine noodles tossed in a garlicky cream sauce topped with slices of spicy chicken breast, it should be a comfort food crowd-pleaser. Despite its promising description, this pasta has earned a spot among the most consistently criticized dishes online. As with several other disappointing options, diners frequently call out the questionable meat quality and strange textures. No amount of cheesy biscuits can mask the fact that this pasta dish makes for a sub-par meal.

Red Lobster often gets a bad rap thanks to low-quality seafood (likely a cost thing), meh flavoring on said seafood, and just straight-up bad preparation. TripAdvisor reviews often lament that their fish was rubbery, undercooked, overcooked, under-seasoned, or that they simply received bad service (potentially related to understaffing, which could also be a cost thing). So, unfortunately, some of Red Lobster's most promising dishes wind up a wash. The lobster rolls, for example, should be something you'd look forward to at a lobster-focused restaurant. Reviews say otherwise.