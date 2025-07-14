The Egg Technique Julia Child Used For Fudgy Brownies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Legendary chef Julia Child's cooking tips are still some of the best, from embracing rich ingredients to cleaning as you go. The famous cookbook author and television personality certainly knew what she was doing in the kitchen, so we'd be remiss not to take her advice for achieving fudgier brownies: Aerating the eggs.

It should be noted that this technique is only for those who are fans of fudgy brownies (as opposed to cakey). Brownies with a cakey texture (versus fudgy) are light and fluffy; while you might think adding air to the eggs in your brownies would result in cakier brownies, this isn't the case. Child's fudgy brownies — from her book "Baking with Julia" — are baked just so to create a velvety, gooey texture that melts in your mouth. These brownies are for lovers of rich, indulgent brownies with almost creamy centers.