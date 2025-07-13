Shoney's Rotating Theme Meals Mean You've Got A Different Buffet To Dine On Every Night Of The Week
Shoney's is an American restaurant chain that does its meals a bit differently than the rest. In addition to serving an à la carte menu, the chain offers themed buffets, meaning customers can choose from a number of options without having to put in a true order with a server. Not all chain buffets are successful, but if you like variety, then Shoney's buffet is a good place to bring the family. Every night is a different menu and theme, so you can eat there all seven nights of the week and never have the same meal twice.
The themes (at this time of writing) are as follows: Monday is backyard barbecue night, Tuesday is fiesta night, Wednesday offers breakfast for dinner, and Thursday has Italian fare. Friday and Saturday offer seafood, with Saturday having an emphasis on "surf and turf," incorporating meat options. The week ends with an "old-fashioned" dinner on Sundays, complete with comfort dishes like meatloaf and pot roast.
Reviews of Shoney's buffet options are a bit mixed
In general, there are some foods you should steer clear of while at a buffet, but as with many restaurants, some of the buffet themes and meals at Shoney's are more loved by customers than others. On Yelp, at least one customer said the breakfast buffet looked unappetizing, while another reviewer wrote of it in very fond terms. Other reviewers have qualms with specific buffet nights, with one Yelp reviewer saying the Friday seafood buffet was a disappointment, with below-average quality. The chain restaurant has an overall score of nearly three stars on Yelp, painting a picture of varying opinions that ultimately give the chain an average rating.
Despite the mixed reviews on the food, it seems the service usually receives positive feedback from customers, with people saying the servers are efficient and friendly. Ultimately, for the reasonable price point and being a place that probably won't kick you out for eating too much, Shoney's could be a good choice for those looking to feed a family without breaking the bank. However, with right around 50 locations, almost all exclusively in the South, you might have to look around to find one.