Shoney's Rotating Theme Meals Mean You've Got A Different Buffet To Dine On Every Night Of The Week

In general, there are some foods you should steer clear of while at a buffet, but as with many restaurants, some of the buffet themes and meals at Shoney's are more loved by customers than others. On Yelp, at least one customer said the breakfast buffet looked unappetizing, while another reviewer wrote of it in very fond terms. Other reviewers have qualms with specific buffet nights, with one Yelp reviewer saying the Friday seafood buffet was a disappointment, with below-average quality. The chain restaurant has an overall score of nearly three stars on Yelp, painting a picture of varying opinions that ultimately give the chain an average rating.

Despite the mixed reviews on the food, it seems the service usually receives positive feedback from customers, with people saying the servers are efficient and friendly. Ultimately, for the reasonable price point and being a place that probably won't kick you out for eating too much, Shoney's could be a good choice for those looking to feed a family without breaking the bank. However, with right around 50 locations, almost all exclusively in the South, you might have to look around to find one.