Can You Get Kicked Out Of An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet For Eating Too Much?

It's a question many foodie adventurers have: Can you be kicked out of a buffet for eating too much? The answer is not as straightforward as you might think. First things first, no restaurant is likely to kick you out just for having a big appetite. However, you can be asked to leave if your behavior goes beyond what the buffet was intended for, or if you break the establishment's rules.

Buffets operate on the idea of "reasonable consumption" within a single meal period. For example, treating the buffet like a competitive eating event, such as eating 30 to 40 crab legs, would likely be seen as excessive and a misuse of the concept. (Speaking of crab legs, they're actually one of the foods you should steer clear of at a buffet.)

It's also worth noting that if you are taking so much food that other customers are left with little to nothing, the staff may intervene. Similarly, staying at your table for hours or stretching one meal from lunch into dinner could result in being asked to leave or being charged a higher dinner rate. Joy Luck Buffet in Brentwood, for example, charges extra for anyone who lounges from lunch through to dinner. So, in summary, a buffet may award you one boisterous meal and then some, but it's not an all-day dining experience.