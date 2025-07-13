Avoid Crunchy Lemonade With This Easy Sugar Swap

A cool glass of lemonade on a hot summer day is perfection. The tangy lemon flavor mixed with a scoop of sugar is the perfect balance of sweet and refreshing, and is as good in a five-star restaurant as it is under the sun, next to the pool.

You likely already know some of the secrets to making the best lemonade at home, like how adding a pinch of salt goes a long way to elevate lemonade by eliminating any bitterness from the lemons while also helping the drink's natural acidity shine. Another important tip when it comes to crafting a fantastic glass of lemonade in your kitchen is to use simple syrup to sweeten the drink instead of scooping granulated sugar directly into cold liquid. Using simple syrup eliminates the crunchy textures that some lemonades get as granulated sugar sinks to the bottom of the pitcher without fully melting. Be sure to taste along the way as you add simple sugar to your drinks, as it's always easier to add more than it is to un-sweeten a drink.