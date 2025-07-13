The Genius Way Alton Brown Turns A Cardboard Box Into A Smoker

Smoking veggies, meat, or tofu feels like a gourmet cooking method at home. Often, this means spending hundreds of dollars on a fancy electric smoker. But if you don't have the budget or desire to add another gadget to your repertoire, know that there's a super cheap and easy alternative. As celebrity chef Alton Brown once creatively demonstrated, a sturdy cardboard box, a hot plate, wood, and a cast-iron skillet can be used to create a functional smoker.

At its core, a smoker is a simple cooking apparatus. Food is exposed to low heat and smoke while it cooks, resulting in a smoky flavor and aroma. Sure, metal smokers are more complicated because they are highly controllable environments with different settings and features, but the basic smoker design can be done at home. The cardboard box functions as the smoker chamber, so a medium to large-sized one is best.

Brown used an electric hot plate as the source of heat. This must be plugged into an outlet, so a hole should be made in the side of the box to fit the cord through. From there, small pieces of wood or wood pellets are placed in a durable skillet. Once the electric hot plate and skillet are inside the box, wooden dowels or skewers can be pierced through the box in order to support a metal rack — this will hold the food. And there you have it, the box traps the smoke, allowing it to infuse everything from meat to mushrooms with that irresistible umami-rich, smoky flavor.