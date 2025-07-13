The Best Chain Restaurant Burger Slider Is As Simple As It Gets
Sliders have become a staple menu item served at many restaurants offering American fare, from chains to more upscale eateries. These small burgers are often enjoyed as an appetizer and shared with friends, but can also be eaten as a main course. Depending on where you go, your sliders might be prepared with a classic combination of meat and cheese, or feature other popular burger toppings like onions, pickles, and lettuce. When Chowhound ranked 7 chain restaurant burger sliders, Yard House topped the list despite a fairly simple recipe.
Yard House's Classic Sliders consist of basic beef patties topped with cheese and nestled between two pillowy, toasted brioche buns. The dish includes four mini burgers, served alongside a single pickle spear plus your choice of either classic french fries, sweet potato fries, or Parmesan truffle fries. Unlike some of the other sliders we tested, the burgers don't feature any onions or superfluous ingredients like bacon bits and ranch.
What makes Yard House's burger sliders great
While other sliders we tried left something to be desired, Yard House's take on the classic burger stole the show. With just a thin layer of cheddar and a "special" sauce on the buns, we appreciated that the restaurant's simple approach gave the meat a chance to shine (especially because we believe that less is more when it comes to avoiding too many burger toppings).
The flat-griddled beef patties were seasoned just enough and boasted a subtly pink center, though you may be able to ask for them to be well done if that's your jam. Some of the other sliders we tried were flimsy, greasy, or didn't come with cheese unless requested (and it often cost extra), which is why Yard House knocked it out of the park. Unfortunately though, you may not be anywhere near a Yard House location, since 26 of its 92 restaurants throughout the United States are located only in California. However, if you're lucky enough to find yourself at one of its restaurants, wash these delicious sliders down with one of the chain's many options in its impressive beer selection.