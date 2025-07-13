The Best Chain Restaurant Burger Slider Is As Simple As It Gets

While other sliders we tried left something to be desired, Yard House's take on the classic burger stole the show. With just a thin layer of cheddar and a "special" sauce on the buns, we appreciated that the restaurant's simple approach gave the meat a chance to shine (especially because we believe that less is more when it comes to avoiding too many burger toppings).

The flat-griddled beef patties were seasoned just enough and boasted a subtly pink center, though you may be able to ask for them to be well done if that's your jam. Some of the other sliders we tried were flimsy, greasy, or didn't come with cheese unless requested (and it often cost extra), which is why Yard House knocked it out of the park. Unfortunately though, you may not be anywhere near a Yard House location, since 26 of its 92 restaurants throughout the United States are located only in California. However, if you're lucky enough to find yourself at one of its restaurants, wash these delicious sliders down with one of the chain's many options in its impressive beer selection.