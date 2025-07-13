Here's What Time Burger King Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast

There are 24-hour Burger King locations out there, but it's unclear whether you'll be able to get breakfast before 6 a.m. at these spots. Call ahead if it's something you urgently need to know.

Finally, there's one other unique aspect of Burger king's breakfast hours to note: Unlike McDonald's, where you can typically only order from the breakfast menu during breakfast hours, Burger King will serve part of its regular menu during the 6 to 10:30 a.m. window. The "Burgers for Breakfast" section of Burger King's menu offers cheeseburgers and Whoppers (as well as variations), alongside chicken sandwiches. After all, if the chain is named "Burger King", it probably makes sense to offer said burgers around the clock. And if you're wondering who has the better breakfast sandwich, we ranked McDonald's selection as well.