Here's What Time Burger King Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast
If you're craving any of Burger King's unique breakfast menu items – like French toast sticks, the Croissan'wich (pictured above), which we ranked the best in our taste test, or a breakfast burrito — you'd better watch the clock. The burger giant doesn't offer round-the-clock egg and bacon sandwiches.
You can generally expect Burger King restaurants to start serving breakfast at 6 a.m., which is when they typically open. Some restaurants will open later, most notably with some restaurants opening at 7 a.m. on Sundays, in which case that's when breakfast would also start. Breakfast service usually ends at 10:30 a.m., but the company has noted that franchisees have some wiggle room to run different breakfast hours (for example, ending at 11 a.m.).
Some variations to know about
There are 24-hour Burger King locations out there, but it's unclear whether you'll be able to get breakfast before 6 a.m. at these spots. Call ahead if it's something you urgently need to know.
Finally, there's one other unique aspect of Burger king's breakfast hours to note: Unlike McDonald's, where you can typically only order from the breakfast menu during breakfast hours, Burger King will serve part of its regular menu during the 6 to 10:30 a.m. window. The "Burgers for Breakfast" section of Burger King's menu offers cheeseburgers and Whoppers (as well as variations), alongside chicken sandwiches. After all, if the chain is named "Burger King", it probably makes sense to offer said burgers around the clock. And if you're wondering who has the better breakfast sandwich, we ranked McDonald's selection as well.