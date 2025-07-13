We Tried All 24 Margarita Flavors At Chili's And This Was The Worst By Far

This marg just missed the mark, from the type of tequila to the artificial flavoring. Chili's uses a variety of alcohols across its margarita menu — Casamigos, Espolòn Reposado, Jose Cuervo, Hennessy, Lunazul, and plenty of Patrón. While the use of Patrón in the margarita wasn't the only reason it placed last, it sure didn't help.

When we compared margaritas made with Casamigos versus Patrón, it was easy to see that the former makes a better marg. Patrón Silver tends to be smoother, but without a ton of noticeable flavor. Unfortunately, that's the kind that Chili's uses in its watermelon margarita. In fact, it was mostly overpowered by the watermelon flavor, and not in a good way. Artificial watermelon is always a gamble, and in this case, it was definitely a loss. The sweetness was aggressive and candy-like, leaving the drink cloying and unbalanced.

Another important component of a margarita is the citrus element. Chili's builds most of its margs with a house-made sour mix and various orange liqueurs. This drink was made using Citrónge Extra Fine Orange Liqueur, but it wasn't enough to rescue the overall flavor. The citrus element was buried under the weight of the syrup and alcohol. Unfortunately, this margarita earned its spot at the bottom without much debate. The good news? There are 23 more that taste a lot better.