Forget Croutons And Make These Crunchy Protein-Packed Salad Toppers Instead
It's crunchy, flavorful, and perfect for salads — and no, it's not classic croutons. We're here to make the case for making a toasted mixture of protein-packed seeds and nuts for adding the best texture to your salad. This topping not only contributes crunch, it also boosts your salad's nutritional value — plus, it is a naturally gluten-free option. While we love a good crouton, especially when made with leftover croissants, these hard cubes of bread don't offer much nutritional value except for carbohydrates.
Seeds and nuts provide more protein, vitamins, and minerals than bread-based croutons. For example, pumpkin seeds, also called pepitas, and sunflower seeds are excellent sources of magnesium, iron, and zinc. A tablespoon of each contains 2 grams of protein. Often used in breakfast dishes, chia seeds and flaxseeds can also offer fiber and essential fatty acids; chia is the more protein-rich option with 3 grams per tablespoon, while flax contains 1 gram.
When it comes to nuts, almonds and walnuts contribute heart-healthy fats and fiber, making them smart additions to any salad. And there are so many more! Pecans, hazelnuts, pistachios, Brazil nuts, and macadamia ... each come with their own flavor, health benefits, and amount of omega-3 fatty acids. For protein, expect a few grams per tablespoon, depending on the nut.
How to make a crunchy salad topping
This salad topping is completely customizable, and you can create countless variations by changing the mix and seasonings. For a savory mix, try tossing your preferred seeds and nuts with olive oil, sea salt, and cracked black pepper, and toasting them on the stovetop or in the oven. For even more flavor, add soy or tamari sauce in place of the salt for an umami-rich topping that complements a variety of salad greens.
If you're looking for a little heat, go for a dash of cayenne, smoked paprika, or garlic powder. Prefer a sweet twist? A sprinkle of cinnamon and a touch of maple syrup or brown sugar pair perfectly with salads that include fruit or roasted squash. Adding dried fruit after toasting the seeds and nuts can also provide a sweet, acidic contrast and chewy texture. Dried cranberries, cherries, or chopped apricots are all fair game here.
As for how to toast your mix, the process is simple. You can use a dry skillet over medium heat, stirring regularly for a few minutes until the seeds and nuts are golden and fragrant. Or, for larger batches, spread them out on a baking tray and bake at a low temperature for 5 to 15 minutes, checking often to prevent burning. After prepping the mixture, store it inside an airtight jar; for the rest of the week, you can spoon a few tablespoons onto salad, yogurt bowls, or fruit for quick, crunchy protein.