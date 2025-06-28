Forget Croutons And Make These Crunchy Protein-Packed Salad Toppers Instead

It's crunchy, flavorful, and perfect for salads — and no, it's not classic croutons. We're here to make the case for making a toasted mixture of protein-packed seeds and nuts for adding the best texture to your salad. This topping not only contributes crunch, it also boosts your salad's nutritional value — plus, it is a naturally gluten-free option. While we love a good crouton, especially when made with leftover croissants, these hard cubes of bread don't offer much nutritional value except for carbohydrates.

Seeds and nuts provide more protein, vitamins, and minerals than bread-based croutons. For example, pumpkin seeds, also called pepitas, and sunflower seeds are excellent sources of magnesium, iron, and zinc. A tablespoon of each contains 2 grams of protein. Often used in breakfast dishes, chia seeds and flaxseeds can also offer fiber and essential fatty acids; chia is the more protein-rich option with 3 grams per tablespoon, while flax contains 1 gram.

When it comes to nuts, almonds and walnuts contribute heart-healthy fats and fiber, making them smart additions to any salad. And there are so many more! Pecans, hazelnuts, pistachios, Brazil nuts, and macadamia ... each come with their own flavor, health benefits, and amount of omega-3 fatty acids. For protein, expect a few grams per tablespoon, depending on the nut.