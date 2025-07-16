We know not to judge a book by its cover, but were you aware that you shouldn't judge a dish by its name either? If you are the type of person who peruses a menu reading only the titles and not the descriptions, then eventually you are going to get a shock, one way or another.

Whether you order sweetbreads expecting a sticky cake or Rocky Mountain oysters because of your love of shellfish, relying on names alone could leave your taste buds very disappointed. On the other hand, you may be missing out on fantastic regional specialties, all because the name "toad in the hole" or "slugburger" put you off at first glance.

We've compiled a list of dishes whose names don't accurately represent what you'll be served, and set the record straight on what they really contain and why they inherited such misleading titles. Join us as we explore 15 delicious dishes with incredibly misleading names.