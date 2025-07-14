Burger King's Iced Coffee Is Easier To Make Than You Might Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever added up how much you spend on iced coffee and realized that, in a year, your Starbucks habit costs you about the same as a new household appliance, it's possible you've looked for cheaper options to get your caffeine fix. Burger King's iced coffee is a good alternative to Starbucks' pricey handcrafted drinks. Significantly cheaper (between $1.99 and $2.79 depending on the size and location), BK's offering is a robust, balanced coffee sweetened with cream that's hard to find fault with, especially with some chocolate or vanilla syrup thrown into the mix. Unfortunately, with fast food getting more expensive across the board, the sad truth is that freshly made iced coffees are going to keep nudging toward being more of a luxury than a harmless little pick-me-up.

The solution, as unglamorous as it may sound, is making iced coffee at home. The good news is, it's quite easy to make it taste like a $5 coffee at a fraction of the cost. It all starts with the coffee you use, and like most popular coffee outlets, including Starbucks, Burger King uses 100% Arabica coffee beans. This is crucial for a well-balanced coffee flavor. Using high-quality coffee also helps simplify the rest of the recipe since you can simply rely on the beans' flavor instead of having to add a bunch of other ingredients to make it taste good. Once brewed, the BK Joe coffee blend is rapidly chilled in a jug full of ice. A TikTok video shared by one of the chain's locations shows BK's mocha-flavored iced coffee made using Dairy Star creamer and Hershey's chocolate syrup. The batch is refrigerated and used through the next day.