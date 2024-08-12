What Does And Doesn't Count As A Handcrafted Drink At Starbucks?
From lattes to refreshers to blended frappucinos, Starbucks has an extensive drink menu. In addition to having just about any coffee or tea-based beverage you can think of, the chain is also known for its rewards program and frequent deals. If you've ever skimmed the rules of a Starbucks giveaway, you may have noticed the phrase "handcrafted drinks," and if you don't know the meaning of the term, you're not alone.
Starbucks defines handcrafted drinks as anything the baristas make by hand. Think of options that require steaming milk, pouring an espresso shot, or blending ice. This means that popular items such as cappuccinos, refreshers, frappucinos, tea lattes, and seasonal drinks all count as handcrafted. The only menu items that don't fall into the handcrafted category are drinks that the barista simply pours with no extra labor, like drip coffee or hot tea, or drinks kept in the coolers, like bottled water and canned beverages.
Does iced coffee count as a handcrafted Starbucks drink?
Yes, iced coffee and cold brew are considered handcrafted drinks as are shaken iced teas and refreshers. While relatively simple to make, these beverages still require the barista to do a bit more labor than is required for hot drip coffee or hot tea. Whenever there's a BOGO deal that requires you to buy a handcrafted drink to get the freebie, iced coffee is an acceptable order.
While hot coffee and hot tea don't count as handcrafted drinks at Starbucks, you can try a variation of these classic beverages to qualify for deals. You can order an Americano in place of drip coffee, as the espresso makes it a handcrafted drink. For tea, you can order a shaken iced instead of hot tea, or try a tea latte like a London fog or a chai. Who knows, you might find a new favorite order while branching out for a BOGO deal.
What are the cheapest handcrafted Starbucks drinks?
Some specialty and seasonal Starbucks drinks can get pretty pricey. By knowing which handcrafted drinks are the cheapest, you can get the most bang for your buck when taking advantage of deals. Keep in mind that for most BOGO deals, you'll have to pay for whichever drink is most expensive. However, for promotions where you get a specific free item if you buy any handcrafted drink, it's handy to know which options are most affordable.
Iced coffee and hot chocolate are among the cheapest handcrafted drinks you can get at Starbucks. You can also save money on your favorite Starbucks lattes by creating them from scratch when ordering on the app. Simply select your desired amount of espresso shots and then click customize, adding whatever milk or flavoring you'd like. It often ends up being significantly cheaper to customize online than to order the latte by name at the counter.