What Does And Doesn't Count As A Handcrafted Drink At Starbucks?

From lattes to refreshers to blended frappucinos, Starbucks has an extensive drink menu. In addition to having just about any coffee or tea-based beverage you can think of, the chain is also known for its rewards program and frequent deals. If you've ever skimmed the rules of a Starbucks giveaway, you may have noticed the phrase "handcrafted drinks," and if you don't know the meaning of the term, you're not alone.

Starbucks defines handcrafted drinks as anything the baristas make by hand. Think of options that require steaming milk, pouring an espresso shot, or blending ice. This means that popular items such as cappuccinos, refreshers, frappucinos, tea lattes, and seasonal drinks all count as handcrafted. The only menu items that don't fall into the handcrafted category are drinks that the barista simply pours with no extra labor, like drip coffee or hot tea, or drinks kept in the coolers, like bottled water and canned beverages.