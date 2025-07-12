Why You Often See Lobster Over Langoustines On Menus

We're all familiar with lobsters, but you would be forgiven if you had some questions about langoustines, starting with, "What the heck are they?" The langoustine, otherwise known as the Norway lobster, is the American lobster's baby cousin. It measures about 10 inches long when fully grown, packs tender, sweet meat in its tail, and sports a vibrant orange hue. You might know them as scampi, as that's how they often appear on restaurant menus. But the problem is langoustines rarely do appear on menus, and there are reasons for that. The first one is that lobster is much more ubiquitous. It's found in several oceans around the world, though it's most abundant along the Atlantic coast of North America. The Gulf of Maine, in particular, is the centre of the lobster industry in the United States.

North Atlantic waters have a large lobster population, which makes them more accessible and affordable than langoustines. In fact, you will even find lobster at McDonald's (as well as these chain restaurants that serve the highest and lowest quality seafood). Before European settlers arrived in North America, Indigenous people claimed that lobsters were so abundant that they washed up in piles up to 2 feet high on the shores of New England and Canada's Nova Scotia. For centuries, they were so easy to find that they were considered a poor person's meal. But by World War II, lobster went from prison food to luxury cuisine in the U.S., primarily because train transportation had brought the shellfish to other parts of the world — and it was a massive hit.