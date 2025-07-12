The Oven Rack Mistake That Can Ruin Your Cake, According To Mary Berry
A British treasure and true culinary maven, Mary Berry was a judge for years on the beloved "Great British Bake Off," and she had an illustrious career for many decades prior as editor at multiple cooking magazines and the author of more than 70 (yes, really) cookbooks. Don't let her grandmotherly appearance or demeanor fool you — she's whip smart and knows her way around the food science side of baking better than just about anyone. She's even been recognized by the British monarchy for her contributions. So when Berry says to avoid baking a cake on the top rack of the oven, listen.
The reason has everything to do with heat distribution and temperatures — which vary quite a bit from the bottom to the middle and top racks. Inside the oven, heating coils snake around the inner roof and bottom of the oven, providing the actual heat which is then circulated. Because of the placement of these coils, the bottom and top of the oven are the hottest zones compared to the middle shelf. This range isn't necessarily a bad thing if you're smart about knowing when to use the top, bottom, or middle shelf. And it's the middle which Berry advises is the ideal placement for your cakes. Slide onto a too-high rack — above the center of the oven roughly, and you run the very real risk of the cake baking too hot and fast, resulting in deep cracks and splits.
Higher is not better — in any type of oven
Top shelf treatment won't fly for cakes, which can become crusty, crackly, and peaked if cooked too close to the top of the oven. While you might think this tip doesn't apply if you're an expert baker or perhaps if you have a state of the art new oven that promises even baking, just know no one is exempt from this cardinal rule of cake-making. While there are various types of ovens — convection, conventional, gas, electric, even ovens powered by steam, the majority of modern kitchens have conventional ovens. And regardless of type, this hotter-toward-the-top rule holds true across the board (since, you know, heat rises!). In other words, no one can evade the science that makes top shelf baking a danger zone for cakes.
If baking en masse and out of room on the ideal middle shelf, you can rotate cakes mid way through bake time to give each equal time on the bottom and middle shelves. Just be sure to properly position trays for optimal air flow — don't just cram cakes wherever they'll fit. Other baked goods where a more browned crust is the goal (like hearty loaves or pizza), or even pies, can thrive on lower or even upper-shelf placement. But for any favorite cake recipe — keep 'em safely in the middle for that perfectly cooked, light, golden texture and crumb — and no cracks or burned bits.