The Oven Rack Mistake That Can Ruin Your Cake, According To Mary Berry

A British treasure and true culinary maven, Mary Berry was a judge for years on the beloved "Great British Bake Off," and she had an illustrious career for many decades prior as editor at multiple cooking magazines and the author of more than 70 (yes, really) cookbooks. Don't let her grandmotherly appearance or demeanor fool you — she's whip smart and knows her way around the food science side of baking better than just about anyone. She's even been recognized by the British monarchy for her contributions. So when Berry says to avoid baking a cake on the top rack of the oven, listen.

The reason has everything to do with heat distribution and temperatures — which vary quite a bit from the bottom to the middle and top racks. Inside the oven, heating coils snake around the inner roof and bottom of the oven, providing the actual heat which is then circulated. Because of the placement of these coils, the bottom and top of the oven are the hottest zones compared to the middle shelf. This range isn't necessarily a bad thing if you're smart about knowing when to use the top, bottom, or middle shelf. And it's the middle which Berry advises is the ideal placement for your cakes. Slide onto a too-high rack — above the center of the oven roughly, and you run the very real risk of the cake baking too hot and fast, resulting in deep cracks and splits.