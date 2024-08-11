Cook Smarter: When To Use The Top, Middle, And Bottom Racks In Your Oven

The oven is a kitchen workhorse that helps cooks create delicious culinary masterpieces — from hearty breakfast bakes to cozy dinner roasts and everything in between. Using this appliance isn't too complex; however, one seemingly small detail contributing to consistently great oven cooking is mastering the art and science of positioning food in the oven cavity. Knowing when to use the top, middle, and bottom racks in your oven helps ensure cooking time is optimized, you maximize the full potential of the appliance, and meals are cooked perfectly every single time.

The top rack, for example, is the hottest spot in the oven and receives heat from above. Therefore, it's the ideal location for foods requiring a browned or crispy top coat. On the flip side, the third rack is closest to the heating element at the bottom of the oven, so use it when you want to develop a crunchy bottom crust on a dish. And lastly, there's the middle rack. This is the most used rack in the oven since it provides an even cooking environment ideal for preparing most dishes.

Luckily, you don't have to memorize the foods best suited for each rack position. Just understand how the oven functions and you'll be able to properly decide what goes where, even when cooking a dish for the first time.

