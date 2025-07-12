Why Publix Rotisserie Chickens Are A Nightmare, According To Customers
Publix, a popular grocery store in the south, is known for its cult-favorite Pub Subs. If you're lucky enough to have a location nearby, then you probably have a go-to order that you grab at least every once in a while. However, not everything at the store is perfect; you might want to avoid the chain's rotisserie chickens.
As someone who vacations in Florida annually and always looks forward to the Publix run, the rotisserie chickens are a big miss. Rotisserie chicken is a great thing to have on hand in a vacation rental because it's so easy to whip up chicken salad, buffalo chicken dip, and any other genius uses for this meat. But the Publix chickens always seem too small for their cost, and the chickens taste dry compared to other grocery stores almost as if they're kept on the rotisserie for just a few minutes too many. To give credit where it's due, the chicken bags are a fun pattern, but based on other reviews, it seems the chickens aren't nearly as appreciated as the brand's subs.
People generally aren't pleased with Publix rotisserie chickens
The biggest complaint about Publix rotisserie chickens is the inconsistency. While Reddit users have complained about the chickens being too small, it seems the more notable problem is that Publix chickens are unreliable in terms of size, so you can't always find the larger chickens you expect. "The sizes can vary a lot," one person wrote in a thread. The small chickens have even prompted jokes that the brand is placing a different bird in the rotisserie chicken bags. While the meat might not taste as good as you'd hoped, you can always use the leftover bones for a tasty broth.
Beyond just the chicken's size, people have complained of food safety issues regarding undercooked chickens, with one Reddit user posting a photo of an alleged Publix rotisserie chicken that was still raw in the center. Another Reddit thread in a similar vein suggested Publix might not adjust the cooking times for larger chickens, leaving the skin rubbery instead of crispy. Ultimately, it's up to the consumer whether they want to purchase a rotisserie chicken, but customers might be better off sticking with a Pub Sub.