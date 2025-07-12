Why Publix Rotisserie Chickens Are A Nightmare, According To Customers

Publix, a popular grocery store in the south, is known for its cult-favorite Pub Subs. If you're lucky enough to have a location nearby, then you probably have a go-to order that you grab at least every once in a while. However, not everything at the store is perfect; you might want to avoid the chain's rotisserie chickens.

As someone who vacations in Florida annually and always looks forward to the Publix run, the rotisserie chickens are a big miss. Rotisserie chicken is a great thing to have on hand in a vacation rental because it's so easy to whip up chicken salad, buffalo chicken dip, and any other genius uses for this meat. But the Publix chickens always seem too small for their cost, and the chickens taste dry compared to other grocery stores almost as if they're kept on the rotisserie for just a few minutes too many. To give credit where it's due, the chicken bags are a fun pattern, but based on other reviews, it seems the chickens aren't nearly as appreciated as the brand's subs.