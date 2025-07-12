Step Aside, Tortellini. Pierogi Soup Is The Ultimate Comfort Food

Pierogi soup may be a rushed chef's savior, but there are a few small tricks to make sure this easy recipe reaches its full potential. The most important note is to brown your pierogi in a skillet before tossing them in the soup. If you fry the pierogi in a pot first, rather than a skillet, you can add all the other soup ingredients step-by-step and still have a one-pot meal!

Another key hack relies on some other simple add-ins. Pierogi are often served with caramelized onions (try this easy steaming technique for faster caramelization) and sour cream, and you can mimic these excellent pairings in your soup. Caramelize some onions or other vegetables, such as carrots and celery, and add them to your broth along with the dumplings. No matter what you do, or what type of soup base you've used, don't forget to garnish your soup with a dollop of sour cream for that finishing touch. You can also add smoked sausage or kielbasa for an umami richness that complements the dumplings and combines two Eastern European dishes in one meal. Finally, as always, don't shy away from experimenting when it comes to spices! A pinch of dill, caraway seeds, or even a dash of smoked paprika all go excellent with pierogi, and so go great in pierogi soup.