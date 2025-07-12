The Old-School Ginger Ale Brand That Burns In The Best Way Possible

Has a soft drink ever made you cry? There's a first time for everything. If you're looking for a soda that can bring you to tears, we have just the drink for you: Red Rock Golden Ginger Ale, a soda native to Atlanta, Georgia, has been making drinkers weep since 1885. Of course, anyone who has ever tried ginger ale knows that it has more of a bite than other sodas (yes, ginger ale is a soda) thanks to its base of ginger. But Red Rock takes this bite to a whole new level.

Red Rock Golden Ginger Ale features an intense ginger taste and a higher carbonation level than most sodas. It's spicy thanks to the ginger, and physically abrasive on the tongue thanks to those intense bubbles. This striking flavor has made Red Rock quite the hot topic online, with many TikTokers documenting their first impressions of the drink (there have been a few tears shed). While it may not be for everyone, those who love it really love it. Enjoyers of the drink praise its use of cane sugar over corn syrup, its sharp taste, and its bubbly base. It's something you simply have to try for yourself to see which camp you fall into. Plus, it might just make for your next favorite drink if you give it a chance; it couldn't be any worse than the now-defunct Hubba Bubba soda, which threatened 1990s soda drinkers with a sickeningly sweet sip.