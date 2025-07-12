The Old-School Ginger Ale Brand That Burns In The Best Way Possible
Has a soft drink ever made you cry? There's a first time for everything. If you're looking for a soda that can bring you to tears, we have just the drink for you: Red Rock Golden Ginger Ale, a soda native to Atlanta, Georgia, has been making drinkers weep since 1885. Of course, anyone who has ever tried ginger ale knows that it has more of a bite than other sodas (yes, ginger ale is a soda) thanks to its base of ginger. But Red Rock takes this bite to a whole new level.
Red Rock Golden Ginger Ale features an intense ginger taste and a higher carbonation level than most sodas. It's spicy thanks to the ginger, and physically abrasive on the tongue thanks to those intense bubbles. This striking flavor has made Red Rock quite the hot topic online, with many TikTokers documenting their first impressions of the drink (there have been a few tears shed). While it may not be for everyone, those who love it really love it. Enjoyers of the drink praise its use of cane sugar over corn syrup, its sharp taste, and its bubbly base. It's something you simply have to try for yourself to see which camp you fall into. Plus, it might just make for your next favorite drink if you give it a chance; it couldn't be any worse than the now-defunct Hubba Bubba soda, which threatened 1990s soda drinkers with a sickeningly sweet sip.
Using this spicy soda to make a great drink
Red Rock Golden Ginger Ale isn't for everyone (people with a low spice tolerance might want to explore some other sip-worthy ginger ales). Nevertheless, Red Rock's soda definitely has an audience. If you count yourself among the many devoted Red Rock enjoyers, you might want to test the limits of this soda.
A good place to start is by using it as a base for cocktails. Red Rock makes a great base for a Moscow mule, a cocktail combining vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer. While Red Rock isn't a ginger beer, it still gives the cocktail a much-needed kick. It would also make a spicy twist on a Wisconsin-style old fashioned (essentially a regular old fashioned with a bit of soda). You can also use it in your baking to add ginger taste to certain recipes. It would work particularly well in carrot cake since it gives a spicy twist that complements the aromatic base of cinnamon, nutmeg, and, of course, ginger. However, this is only for people brave enough to withstand the tear-jerking intensity.