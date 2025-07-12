These 2 Jimmy Dean Breakfasts Have The Absolute Most Protein
Jimmy Dean frozen breakfasts, named for the famed country music singer, offer an easy way to get a flavorful breakfast without putting in too much effort. The meals can be microwaved straight from the freezer, which is ideal if you're one of the millions of Americans who eats breakfast daily. But pay attention to the packaging's nutrition facts because some of the brand's breakfast choices offer much more protein than others. If you're trying to up your daily protein intake, purchase either the Jimmy Dean bacon breakfast bowl or the meat lovers' breakfast bowl, which are the two highest-protein Jimmy Dean products.
Featuring eggs, potatoes, bacon, and cheddar cheese, the bacon bowl has the most protein of any Jimmy Dean bowl at 26 grams. The meat lovers' bowl, which contains all the aforementioned ingredients plus sausage, offers 22 grams of protein. Most of the Jimmy Dean products that come with breakfast meats offer a decent amount of protein, but depending on what you're looking for nutritionally, they might not be the healthiest options for your personal diet. The meat lovers' bowl, for example, also has 37 grams of fat and 1,110 milligrams of sodium, both of which are nearly half of the total daily suggested value.
Other breakfast bowls on the market might be nutritionally better
Everyone's specific dietary needs differ, but as a generalization, there are better-for-you frozen breakfast options. Jimmy Dean does have two Delights breakfast bowls, which are advertised as protein-packed meals made with more natural ingredients like turkey sausage, spinach, and sweet potato. While these contain slightly less protein (17 and 19 grams), they also have around half as much fat and sodium.
Similarly, Walmart's Great Value meat lovers' breakfast bowl is the same size as the Jimmy Dean option but comes with less fat and less sodium, and 24 grams of protein. Beyond just the nutrition, it also costs less than the Jimmy Dean bowl at just $2 compared to $3.16. Great Value's bacon breakfast bowl, on the other hand, actually has higher fat, calorie, and sodium counts than the Jimmy Dean version, so it's worth it to compare different brands' products.
SmartOnes also makes a breakfast bowl similar in size to the Jimmy Dean bowls. While it has slightly less protein than both the sausage and meat lovers' Jimmy Dean options at 15 grams, it does have substantially less fat and sodium than Jimmy Dean's. Depending on your nutritional needs, any of these options could be the better choice if you plan to eat a frozen breakfast bowl on most mornings. Don't sleep on breakfast sandwiches, either; if you don't know which to try, check out Chowhound's ranking of the best frozen breakfast sandwich options.