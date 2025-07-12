These 2 Jimmy Dean Breakfasts Have The Absolute Most Protein

Everyone's specific dietary needs differ, but as a generalization, there are better-for-you frozen breakfast options. Jimmy Dean does have two Delights breakfast bowls, which are advertised as protein-packed meals made with more natural ingredients like turkey sausage, spinach, and sweet potato. While these contain slightly less protein (17 and 19 grams), they also have around half as much fat and sodium.

Similarly, Walmart's Great Value meat lovers' breakfast bowl is the same size as the Jimmy Dean option but comes with less fat and less sodium, and 24 grams of protein. Beyond just the nutrition, it also costs less than the Jimmy Dean bowl at just $2 compared to $3.16. Great Value's bacon breakfast bowl, on the other hand, actually has higher fat, calorie, and sodium counts than the Jimmy Dean version, so it's worth it to compare different brands' products.

SmartOnes also makes a breakfast bowl similar in size to the Jimmy Dean bowls. While it has slightly less protein than both the sausage and meat lovers' Jimmy Dean options at 15 grams, it does have substantially less fat and sodium than Jimmy Dean's. Depending on your nutritional needs, any of these options could be the better choice if you plan to eat a frozen breakfast bowl on most mornings. Don't sleep on breakfast sandwiches, either; if you don't know which to try, check out Chowhound's ranking of the best frozen breakfast sandwich options.