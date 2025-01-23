How Many Americans Actually Eat Breakfast Each Morning?

Breakfast, called the most important meal of the day, is responsible for getting folks off to a good start before work or school and giving them the energy to function until lunch. Whether you're grabbing a fast food breakfast sandwich or making yourself some hearty biscuits and gravy, breakfast is something everyone eats, right? Not exactly. The number of Americans starting the day with breakfast is a bit more nebulous than stereotypes and TV ads make it seem.

According to a 2022 survey by Civic Science, 35% of 2,759 respondents over 18 said they ate breakfast daily, with 21% only eating a morning meal 4 to 6 days per week. Similarly, a survey from Kellogg's in 2011 found that only 34% of 14,000 respondents ate breakfast daily. So, the numbers stayed pretty consistent over an 11-year span. Meanwhile, a survey from the CDC tracking breakfast consumption from 2015 to 2018 found that 84% of adults over 20 were eating breakfast on any day of the week, and the number increased with age. Older Americans seem more inclined to eat breakfast regularly than their younger cohorts.

Additionally, breakfast trends have changed over time. A Nationwide Food Consumption Survey that tracked breakfast consumption in adults from 1965 to 1991, found the number of folks eating breakfast declined from the beginning of the survey to the end. However, like the CDC survey, breakfast consumption rose with age overall. That said, the study also found several factors impacted breakfast consumption, including age, location, and race.