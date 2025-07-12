Ordering This Culver's Kids' Meal Feels Like A Grown-Up Cheat Code

It's no secret that fast food has gotten expensive in recent years. According to FinanceBuzz, several popular fast food restaurants have increased their prices at practically double the U.S. inflation rate, with some of the heavy hitters like McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Popeyes closer to three times the rate. With such high prices, it makes sense that people are looking for ways to get a cheaper fast food meal, for instance, hacking Chick-fil-A's kids menu to get a cheaper chicken sandwich and ordering off the kids menu for a cheaper Whopper Jr. from Burger King. For a tasty cheeseburger meal big enough for an adult that won't break the bank, simply order a Culver's Single ButterBurger Cheese Kids' Meal. You don't have to be a kid to order this meal and it comes with lots of goodies that'll leave you full and satisfied. As a bonus, it doesn't require any menu hacking or secret menu tricks.

Culver's ButterBurger Cheese Kids' Meal comes with a single cheeseburger, small fry with your choice of dipping sauce, small fountain drink (or milk), and a single scoop of vanilla or chocolate frozen custard with one topping of your choice. Keeping in mind prices may vary per location, without any upgrades, the price is just under $7. Meanwhile, a single ButterBurger Cheese Value Basket with a small fry and small fountain drink costs about 40 cents more, and that's without the coupon for the free scoop of custard (arguably the best part of the meal).