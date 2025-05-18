For A Cheaper Whopper Jr. From Burger King, Order This Off The Kid's Menu

Every diehard fast food fan knows their favorite chain's secret menu. But what if we told you there was a "secret menu" for basic items at a cheaper price? Take the Whopper Jr. It's a smaller version of Burger King's crowning glory, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Currently, a small Whopper Jr. meal (which comes with a side of fries and a drink) is $7.09. If you want to make it even cheaper, you've got to try this hack.

First, either open your Burger King app or go to the website. Then, pull up the Hamburger King Jr. Meal. If you order it online with no mustard, light tomato, light onion, light lettuce, and light mayo, you'll have recreated a Whopper Jr. for $4.82. The only drawback is that the kid's meal comes with apple juice, not a fountain drink. Sodas cost about 10 cents extra, so if you're not an apple juice fan, your meal will be about $5.29. Either way, it's a good way to save a couple of bucks if you're running low on cash.