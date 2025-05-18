For A Cheaper Whopper Jr. From Burger King, Order This Off The Kid's Menu
Every diehard fast food fan knows their favorite chain's secret menu. But what if we told you there was a "secret menu" for basic items at a cheaper price? Take the Whopper Jr. It's a smaller version of Burger King's crowning glory, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Currently, a small Whopper Jr. meal (which comes with a side of fries and a drink) is $7.09. If you want to make it even cheaper, you've got to try this hack.
First, either open your Burger King app or go to the website. Then, pull up the Hamburger King Jr. Meal. If you order it online with no mustard, light tomato, light onion, light lettuce, and light mayo, you'll have recreated a Whopper Jr. for $4.82. The only drawback is that the kid's meal comes with apple juice, not a fountain drink. Sodas cost about 10 cents extra, so if you're not an apple juice fan, your meal will be about $5.29. Either way, it's a good way to save a couple of bucks if you're running low on cash.
What other meals can you do this with?
Of course, the Whopper Jr. isn't the only meal you can upgrade with this genius hack. Just look at the ingredients for your preferred Burger King meal and plug those into the kid's menu. Let's use the BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr. as an example. A small BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr., made with bacon, barbecue sauce, and cheese is $7.89. If you add light barbecue sauce, mayo, tomato, and onions to a Cheeseburger King Jr. Meal, leave out the mustard, and include regular lettuce, you'll spend just $5.99 for the same food.
The kid's meal trick has its limits, though. For one, it's important to opt for "light" condiments. It costs eight cents extra to add more lettuce, and 15 cents more for extra helpings of tomato. You also need to keep the portions in mind. This trick works for junior sizes because a kid's burger and a junior burger are roughly the same size.