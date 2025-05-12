How To Hack Chick-Fil-A's Kids Menu To Get A Cheaper Chicken Sandwich

Our wallets are all feeling a bit tighter these days, and it's no help that fast food seems to have gotten more expensive, too. We rely on fast food for its eponymous quickness, but also for its reliably lower prices. Of course, a fast food joint as delicious as Chick-fil-A might be expected to have a higher price point than, say, Burger King, but we'd still like to keep our meals under the double-digit threshold if possible.

Of the most-ordered items at Chick-fil-A, the most popular entrée is, unsurprisingly, the chicken sandwich. With a hot, crispy chicken filet and some pickles sandwiched between a potato bun, it's simple enough to attract anyone, and tasty enough to satisfy everyone. The sandwich alone is fairly priced — it costs less than five dollars at many locations. But who orders just a sandwich when Chick-fil-A's famous waffle fries and tangy lemonade are also on the menu?

A chicken sandwich meal (sandwich, drink, fries) will cost around $9 at most locations, but there's a menu hack that lets you snag this satisfying meal for even less. TikToker HellthyJunkFood shares a chicken sandwich hack that comes straight from the kids' menu: Order a chicken tenders meal, then ask for a bun and pickles.

All you have to do is put the two tenders on a bun with pickles, and that's your sandwich! At one location, the kid's meal would cost $6.39 for the chicken with side choices of fries, lemonade, and an ice cream.