The Vintage Kitchen Tool Bakers Used To Swear By For Seamless Cake Cutting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever made a beautiful homemade cake, only to dread the moment when it's time to slice it? Even if you've waited for your masterpiece to cool down — and you're using proper knife techniques to slice a cake — it can be nerve-racking to cut through the delicate dessert. Instead of risking a collapse or crumbled pieces, consider using a retro solution: a cake breaker. The name is somewhat ironic since the last thing you want to do is "break the cake," but this tool ensures that delicate cakes stay solid. It was used to cut nostalgic cakes of the past, particularly delicate ones such as angel food and chiffon. Although sturdier than the other two, sponge cake still has a light, airy texture that the cake breaker would effectively slice through.

A vintage cake breaker looks a lot like a metal comb, but with thinner tines. The handle of the old-school tool was often decorated silver or colorful Bakelite, a synthetic resin popular in the 20th century. It was invented in 1932 by Cale J. Schneider, with the original name of "food breaker." The photo included in the product's patent shows the cake breaker slicing through a cake, so it's clear that this was the intended use, but it's not obvious what other foods this tool may have also originally been used for.