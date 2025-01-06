Gordon Ramsay's Pro-Tip For Baking A Light And Airy Sponge Cake

When done right, cake can be described with some of the most appealing language: light, airy, tender all come to mind. But not all cake is created equal, as it can come out dense, dry, and totally un-delicious at times. When it comes to cake, there are a fair share of mistakes that can cause your sponge to sink. After all, it's difficult to achieve and maintain that buoyant texture so integral to its identity.

Fortunately, there are experts who can help ensure that your next effort takes the cake — and one of them is celebrity chef, restaurateur, and TV host Gordon Ramsay. In a YouTube video, Ramsay laid out an entire guide to baking everything from bread to perfect sponge cake. One point he was very clear about when it comes to the sweet? Utilizing the proper mixing speed, particular when creaming together butter and sugar. "To get a delicious, light sponge, start carefully on slow speed," Ramsay says. "Only speed up as the butter and sugar really start to cream together." This is critical for the foundation of your recipe, and can make all the textural difference to your finished product.