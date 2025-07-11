The Costco Hack That Lets Nonmembers In On The Fun

Who doesn't love Costco? The sprawling warehouse store has it all: Bulk toilet paper deals, ready-to-eat meals that are great for picnics, pies as big as the tires in its auto section, and so much more. At least, that's what you've always heard. As a nonmember, you can't shop there. No card, no cart, right? Wrong; there's a hack to getting your hands on some Costco goodies without a membership — or even having to set foot in the store.

All you have to do is order through Instacart, but there are a few things you should know beforehand. To start, you need to get on the Instacart website or app and make sure that Costco delivery is available in your area. Once you've cleared that initial hurdle, it's just a matter of adding the items you want to your cart. If you're concerned about being limited to specific goods, know that the majority of items in the store (including our favorite Kirkland Signature staples) are available through Instacart: Regular groceries, laundry supplies, pet goods, frozen items, cakes, and more!

When you're ready to check out, select your delivery time and enter your payment information to see a breakdown of your total, including any service and delivery fees. Instacart often offers same-day or next-day delivery depending on your location and product availability. Of course, there's a catch: The prices on Costco items through Instacart are a bit higher than the ones you see in the store, or even directly on the Costco website. It's also customary to tip Instacart delivery drivers, especially if they're picking up large orders.